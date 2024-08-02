Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Emily Henry’s friends-to-lovers bestseller People We Meet on Vacation is headed to Netflix. On August 2, the streamer announced the two leads of the upcoming romance adaptation, and fans will not be disappointed.

Several of Henry’s novels are headed to the screen, but all eyes are on People We Meet on Vacation. TV Insider has the latest updates about the highly-anticipated film adaptation.

Who is playing Poppy and Alex in People We Meet on Vacation?

My Lady Jane breakout Emily Bader has been cast as Poppy Wright. She’ll be joined by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Tom Blyth, who will play Alex Nilsen.

Director Brett Haley broke the news to Bader via Zoom. “Oh, I’m gonna cry,” an emotional Bader responded. Blyth joined the call and congratulated Bader.

Henry surprised the leads and showed her support for the film. “I have been, like, kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters,” she began. “I just truly could not feel any more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don’t even know about the book are going to completely, completely fall in with Poppy and Alex, with you guys playing them.” (Watch the full video below.)

Henry published People We Meet on Vacation in 2021, and it debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. The film adaptation was confirmed in 2022. Yulin Kuang, author of How to End a Love Story, is adapting the screenplay. In March 2024, Henry told Variety that the People We Meet on Vacation screenplay had “gone through a lot of different drafts.”

When is People We Meet on Vacation coming out?

Netflix hasn’t revealed a premiere date for the People We Meet on Vacation movie. The movie hasn’t started filming yet, so you can likely expect this slow burn love story to hit the streaming service in 2025. Sounds like the perfect summer romance film, right?

What is People We Meet on Vacation about?

The rom-com novel follows best friends Poppy and Alex, who take an annual summer vacation together. People We Meet on Vacation features dual timelines, the current summer and previous ones.

A trip to Croatia fractured their friendship, so Poppy plans one last trip to Palm Springs to get their relationship back on track. Over the course of their week together, life-altering truths come to light.

