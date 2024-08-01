Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Divided by Design is about to be the ultimate couples showdown. The HGTV series follows married interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez as they face off against each other as they run separate design firms. In a relationship rival of epic proportions, they bid against each other for clients in the Miami housing market.

Ahead of the show’s debut, get up to speed on Ray and Eilyn’s relationship before Divided by Design. Scroll down to get all your questions about the couple answered.

How did Ray and Eilyn meet?

The couple met through a mutual friend! One of Ray’s high school best friends set them up. He introduced the now-spouses at an Art Basel event, and the rest is history! “Ray later shared he googled me the morning of the event,” Eilyn told HGTV.

Their first date ended up being the night they met. They attended different Art Basel events together.

“At midnight, I was ready to go home, but Ray convinced me to go out for one more drink, and we stayed up until 3 a.m. talking,” Eilyn revealed. “He asked me for a kiss at the end of the night, and I said, ‘What have you done to deserve a kiss?’ He responded, ‘Fair enough. Can I take you out for coffee tomorrow?’ He picked me up the next morning, and we spent the day together.”

When did Ray and Eilyn get married?

Ray and Eilyn got engaged two years after they started dating. Ray popped the question during a vacation to Santorini, Greece, for Eilyn’s birthday.

They married in October 2019. Their wedding took place off the coast of Barcelona.

The couple is dedicated to putting their marriage first. Ray revealed that their “energy and vibe is so connected.” Eilyn said that her husband “pulls the most emotional and vulnerable parts” out of her.

Were they on Designing Miami?

Before Divided by Design, Ray and Eilyn starred in the Netflix reality series Designing Miami. The show followed their lives on and off the clock. The eight-episode series premiered in 2022.

Do Ray and Eilyn have kids?

The couple does not have any children.

What’s next for Ray and Eilyn?

Divided by Designer will premiere on August 20 on HGTV and will consist of nine episodes.

In the series premiere, Ray and Eilyn will vie for a $150,000 renovation project to overhaul an entryway, kitchen, child’s bedroom, and combo living and dining area. Homeowner David is both the client and the contractor, yet his dark masculine style conflicts with his wife Bella’s bright tropical vibe. The chosen designer will help the couple balance their contradictory wishes by combining rich wood tones with light and airy furniture pieces to create a spectacular space that the family will love.

Divided by Design, Series Premiere, August 20, 9/8c, HGTV