Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Mathison are calling it quits. The couple confirmed their shocking breakup in a new statement.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” they said in a joint statement shared on their Instagram pages. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them.”

The Mathisons continued, “We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

The pair met in 1998 while working as models in New York City. They married in 2002. During their marriage, they welcomed two children: Lucas and Leila.

The day before the Mathisons announced their split, Cameron shared photos of his summer with his kids. His post notably did not include Vanessa. “Summer photo dump. Last few weeks before I’m an official empty nester,” he wrote on Instagram.

Cameron currently stars as Drew Cain on General Hospital. Cameron and Vanessa shared the screen on the long-running soap when Vanessa guest-starred in three episodes in 2022. He is also one of the leading stars on Great American Family and hosts the Game Show Network series Beat the Bridge.

The soap star will be marking the five-year anniversary of his cancer diagnosis in September 2024. Cameron was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019 and had a portion of his right kidney removed. He is now cancer free.

“I took health seriously [before my diagnosis], and I thought, ‘I know a lot!’ And I think I did, from one perspective, for sure,” Cameron recently told ET. “But what saved my life… was paying attention to my body.”