Victoria Fuller has found love again! Months after her breakup with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Greg Grippo, Fuller went Instagram official with her new man. Fuller is now dating Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

On July 29, Levis shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him and Fuller hugging on a boat. The Bachelor alum reposted the photo and confirmed her new romance. “Life update,” she captioned her Instagram Story.

Levis has played for the Titans since 2023. The quarterback played college football at Penn State and Kentucky. The Titans selected him in the second round of the NFL draft. Levis and the team will play their first game against the San Francisco 49ers on August 10.

Fuller and Grippo split in April 2024 after nearly two years of dating. They first met in 2022 when she was engaged to Johnny DePhillipo, whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise. After her split from DePhillipo, Fuller went public with Grippo. They confirmed their relationship on the After the Final Rose special.

Grippo, who first appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, remained cryptic about his breakup with Fuller in an April 2024 episode of Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast. “I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything, but we’ve definitely ended things,” he said before adding, “She’s amazing, and I know that she’s going to continue to do amazing things.”

Fuller broke her silence about the split a month later. “Not really sure where to start here but I haven’t felt up to talking ab my break up to put it bluntly,” Fuller wrote on her Instagram Story. “Break ups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private. We are all going through something so just a reminder to be kind. Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace.”