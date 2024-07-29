Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 5.]

Shekinah Garner discovered more shocking information about Sarper Güven in the July 29 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After his ex-girlfriend reached out to her, Sarper met up with the woman, Nur, for a candid chat.

“She reached out to me, and she told me that she had stuff she wanted to tell me about her relationship with you, and she didn’t want to text about it,” Shekinah told Sarper before she left.

She asked Sarper point-blank if he had feelings for this woman. “No, I never,” he said. Sarper pleaded with Shekinah not to meet up with Nur. “She wants to trash me. That’s why she wanted to meet with Shekinah,” he said.

Shekinah felt that Sarper being “so adamant” about her not going to meet with Nur only made her “want to hear what she has to say even more.”

During their conversation, Nur revealed that she and Sarper had been together for around three to four months about two years ago. They saw each other multiple times a week and constantly texted. “He said that this was the first time that he felt like he had such feelings for a woman,” Nur said through a translator device.

Nur revealed that Sarper called her his lover and even said “I love you” to her. This reveal blindsided Shekinah. “He has told me that he’s never said ‘I love you’ to another woman besides me, so it makes me feel like he’s a liar now,” she said.

Nur responded, “I’m sure he told plenty of other women most of the things he told you.” She also explained that her relationship with Sarper ended.

“There were a few times I found other women’s stuff in his house,” Nur told Shekinah. “He told me they were his close friends’ and it wasn’t an issue. He was just trying to manipulate me with his harsh temper.” She stressed that Sarper was a “big liar.”

Shekinah has been hit with shocker after shocker when it comes to Sarper’s past. First, his confession that he slept with 2,500 women, and now this.

“Sarper has told me that I am the first and only woman he’s ever said I love you to, and this woman is telling me that he also said that to her. It hurts, and I feel foolish because that tells me that he has not been truthful,” Shekinah said.

Nur told Shekinah that she wanted to meet with her to “warn” her about Sarper and “prevent” her from unhappiness. “I didn’t want you to get hurt like me,” she said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, Mondays, 8/7c, TLC, Max and Discovery+