Love Island USA became the TV blockbuster of the summer, and now we’re all wondering what’s next for Peacock’s hit dating series. The people want Season 7!

Love Island USA will be returning for the Season 6 reunion special on August 19. So, what’s the status of the seventh season? TV Insider is breaking down what we know so far about Love Island USA Season 7.

Has Love Island USA been renewed?

Peacock has not renewed Love Island USA for Season 7 yet. The streamer didn’t reveal the show’s renewal status during the Love Island USA Season 6 finale, which aired on July 21. With the Season 6 reunion special coming up, Peacock could be saving the announcement for the occasion.

When will Love Island USA Season 7 be released?

Since Love Island USA Season 7 hasn’t gotten the green light yet, there’s no release date for the next season. Prior seasons of Love Island USA have all premiered in the summer, so Season 7 would likely follow suit. If the show does get renewed, fans should probably expect a summer 2025 premiere date.

Will Ariana Madix return as host?

Ariana Madix was the host of Love Island USA for Season 6. The Vanderpump Rules star took over from Sarah Hyland, who had been the host for Seasons 4 and 5. Arielle Vandenberg was the host for the first three seasons of the U.S. version.

The current host has expressed interest in returning for future seasons. “I don’t know anything yet, but I hope to host this show until I die … until it never airs ever again or something,” Ariana told The Hollywood Reporter.

Who won Love Island USA Season 6?

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page won Love Island USA Season 6. Fans cast their votes and crowned them the new champions. Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi came in second place.

“The next plans are definitely a lot of dates, progressing on our journey, continuing on us, and seeing how far we go, as well as focusing on our careers, what we want to do in life, and just doing it together every step of the way, however long that may be,” Kordell told TV Insider about his future with Serena.

Will there be a new season of Love Island Games?

Like Love Island USA Season 7, we don’t know the fate of Love Island Games as of July 2024. The spinoff, which features past Love Island contestants from different countries competing in challenges, premiered in November 2023.

