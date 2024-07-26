Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Tom Daley is in Paris competing in his fifth Olympic Games, and he’ll have the support of his husband and family every step of the way. The British diver is looking to add another gold medal to his long list of achievements.

The 30-year-old has been happily married for over a decade to Hollywood producer, writer, and LGBTQ+ activist Dustin Lance Black. So, how did these two lovebirds cross paths? Learn all about their love story below.

How did Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black meet?

Daley and Black met at a 2013 dinner party in Los Angeles. “When Tom walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s so cute,’” Black told Out magazine. “I knew who he was — I’d watched the Olympics — but in person, I found him more confident than I had expected.”

The couple got serious quickly once they started dating. “Quite honestly, we talked about marriage within the first two weeks after seeing each other the first time in LA” Daley revealed to Out magazine. “That was the weird thing: that it came up in conversation so many times. I always knew it was going to happen at some point.”

When did Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black get married?

The couple announced their engagement in October 2015 and married in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.

“On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!” Daley wrote on Instagram.

Do Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have children?

The couple welcomed their first child, son Robbie, via surrogate in June 2018. “Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you,” Black announced on Instagram. “And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. #AFamily #HappyBirthday.”

Their second child, son Phoenix, was born in March 2023.

Black traveled to Paris with their children to cheer on Daley at the Olympics. “It’s been a little over 16 months since our eldest son, Robbie, shared with Tom that he wished he could watch his Papa dive in the Olympics in person,” Black wrote in a heartfelt Instagram message, which you can see above. “Yesterday Tom kissed our boys goodbye before entering the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Today I took our boys to see the Eiffel Tower is this, one of my favorite cities in the world. We are so proud of Tom for all of the sacrifices and incredibly hard work he’s put in to get to his 5th Olympics and to make Robbie’s wish come true!”

What does Dustin Lance Black do for a living?

Black is a notable screenwriter, director, and producer. He wrote the 2008 film Milk, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He also created and executive produced the 2022 FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. His most recent work was writing and executive producing the 2023 film Rustin.

What was Dustin Lance Black’s legal trouble?

Black was accused of assaulting BBC presenter Teddy Edwardes at a London nightclub in August 2022. Edwardes alleged that Black grabbed her wrist and twisted it, which caused a drink to spill on her.

In November 2023, Black was acquitted of assault in a London magistrates court, Variety reported. A district judge dismissed the case after determining that the evidence could “not properly convict” Black.