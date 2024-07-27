[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us.]

When it was announced in 2019 that Colleen Hoover’s romance novel It Ends With Us would be getting a movie adaptation, only the initial book lovers cared. It wasn’t until the pandemic and the rise of BookTok that Hoover’s book gained the reputation it has today—four million copies sold and a long-standing place on The New York Times Best Seller list.

In 2023, Blake Lively was cast as the female lead, Lily Bloom. Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni was already attached to adapt it for the big screen and play opposite Lively in the role of Ryle. Now, just a few weeks from its release date, the hype has only just begun—with record-breaking pre-sale tickets, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite characters come to life.

But, like all great book-to-screen adaptations, there will be things ultimately cut out of the story for time management reasons. It doesn’t seem like the has story changed that much after watching the trailers, but there will definitely be material that’s changed or left out.

Here are some major moments from the book we really want to see played out onscreen.

1. Ryle and Lily’s First Encounter

At the very beginning of the book, Lily has just come from her father’s funeral, and Ryle has just come from a shift at the hospital where he failed to save a boy from a gunshot wound. Fate has them meeting on a rooftop, and we see the chemistry between the two strangers as they discuss what’s plaguing them. From Ryle kicking the patio furniture in frustration to Lily talking about her mom and dad’s ugly relationship, this scene is a pivotal foreshadowing of what’s to come. With what we’ve seen in the trailers, it looks like they’ve kept the rooftop, but the circumstances/timing for that scene could be very different.

2. Ryle’s Past

In the book, after Ryle has shown Lily the anger and abuse he’s capable of, he tells her about accidentally shooting and killing his brother when he was six years old. Although it’s not an excuse, it explains the frustration and self-hatred Ryle has carried with him almost his entire life. It will be interesting to see if they include this in the movie, as it humanizes Ryle to an extent.

If they cut it from the story, it may be harder for audiences to understand why Lily would give him room for redemption—but maybe they hope fans of the book will understand still. Either way, the movie shouldn’t shy away from exploring why Ryle is the way he is.

3. The Magnet Scene

The breaking point for Ryle and Lily’s relationship happens after Ryle finds the Boston magnet that Atlas gave Lily years ago. Ryle puts two and two together—that Atlas’s restaurant Bib’s (Better in Boston) is a nod to Lily and their past relationship. This is an important scene for both characters, and there’s no question that this scene (or something like it) should be in the movie. The only issue: Hoover revealed recently that the name of Atlas’ restaurant was changed in the movie to Root. Maybe the word Root will have a secret meaning for Lily and Atlas as well?

4. Atlas Taking Care of Lily

What we see during flashbacks of Lily and Atlas as teenagers gives us insight into why Lily never really got over Atlas. He showed her a different version of love and care than what her parents gave her. Atlas was an escape from Lily’s abusive father and a clear example of what a loving relationship should be like. We know there will be flashback scenes in the movie, and hopefully, there will be some good moments with Lily and Atlas caring for each other in times of need.

5. Lily’s Mom

When Lily goes seeking advice from her mom about Ryle, she doesn’t expect her support in leaving him. As her mother was in a similar situation with Lily’s father, it’s surprising to both the readers and Lily that she wants better for her daughter. Her mother acknowledges the reality of what Lily grew up in and the pattern of abuse that needs to be broken. This is an important scene for the two women and one we think should be included in the movie.

6. The Casserole Scene

The first time we see Ryle’s true nature is when Lily is making a casserole. Ryle burns himself taking the casserole out of the oven and drops it on the floor. When Lily begins to laugh, Ryle pushes her, causing her to hit her head on a cabinet handle. This is where the conflict of the story is exposed, and Lily and Ryle’s whirlwind relationship starts to become a nightmare. Who knows if they will stick to the source material on this one or if they’ll have a different scenario play out showing Ryle’s temper and aggression.

What It Ends With Us book scenes do you want to see included in the movie? Let us know in the comments below.

It Ends With Us, In Theaters, August 9