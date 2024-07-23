’90 Day Fiancé’: Big Ed’s Ex Liz Woods Reveals Future With Franchise

Avery Thompson
Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods in the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' tell all
Exclusive
TLC

Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown’s relationship is officially over on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, so what’s next? Liz has found a new love in boyfriend Jayson Zuniga off camera. The reality star spoke with TV Insider about whether or not this could be her final season within the 90 Day franchise.

“Ed and I get criticized a lot for like, why are they even on the show? No one’s from a different country. But I think people forget that there was a chapter of The Single Life. So for me, I feel like I’m okay if I’m never asked to be a part of this [again].”

She continued, “I love my 90 Day family. I’m so grateful for them, but also I think just where I’m at if I’m never needed again, like, okay, the chapter is closed. But I love to continue. It would probably more Pillow Talk than anything else, but I would be okay if ties needed to be cut.”

Liz and Big Ed split for good when he called off their wedding last year. The aftermath of their breakup was shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, which is currently wrapping up. Liz began dating Jayson in October 2023 after meeting at a running event.

Liz and her ex will come face-to-face at the highly-anticipated tell all. Liz, Big Ed, and the rest of the couples of Season 8 will sit down and address all the biggest moments in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits, which will begin airing on July 28.

When asked whether or not she’d want her relationship with Jayson on TV, she told TV Insider, “You kind of need drama, to be honest. I don’t know if we really make that category, but I definitely know people are excited to meet my new man.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits, July 28, 8/7c, TLC, Max, and discovery+

