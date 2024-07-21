Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Watch out, Bridgerton! My Lady Jane is coming for your romance crown! The Prime Video romance series puts a thrilling and feminist twist on the ill-fated Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader).

Instead of being a basic period drama that ends with Jane Grey’s death, My Lady Jane rewrites Jane’s story and gives her a new ending. Over the course of the eight-episode series, Jane survives death (more than once), becomes queen, and marries the love of her life, Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel), an “Ethian” who happens to transform into a horse during the day. My Lady Jane has everything you want in a show—it’s sexy, fun, and full of adventure and fantasy.

The ending of Season 1 leaves the door wide open for more of Jane’s story. So, will there be a Season 2 of My Lady Jane? TV Insider is breaking down the latest updates.

Is there going to be a My Lady Jane Season 2?

Prime Video has not announced the fate of My Lady Jane as of July 2024. The first season premiered on June 27, 2024, and has quickly become a hit amongst romance fans and critics. The show has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series is based on Jodi Meadows’ book of the same name. She does have more Jane novels, but they focus on other famous Janes in history: My Plain Jane (Jane Eyre) and My Calamity Jane.

What has the cast said about My Lady Jane Season 2?

The cast is hopeful that Jane’s story is far from over, even though the real-life Jane Grey met her end at just 17 years old. “If we went to another season, I think that Jane is on the run, and it’s time to fully commit to badass Jane Grey,” Bader told TV Insider.

Bluemel would love to work with Jordan Peters, who plays King Edward, more in a second season. “We have such an amazing, big ensemble cast, but because of all the different stories, there are people that I haven’t quite worked with yet—Jordan being one of them. It would be really fun to see how the characters we’ve got to know maybe interact with each other… and just get to know all of the characters,” he said in our interview.

In a separate interview, Bluemel told Collider, “I would like to see Guildford continue backing up Jane and helping her out on her journey. That’s what Guildford’s there for. For lots of reasons, he’s a very different person at the end of the series than he was at the beginning, and finding his new lease on life and maybe even a glimmer of joy, here or there.”

Co-showrunner Gemma Burgess revealed what would happen next if the show gets renewed for a second season. “If we are fortunate enough to get a season 2, then we are going to be exploring all of them growing up and moving on and figuring out how to survive in the world where Jane is free, but the kingdom is not. Because Mary’s still on the throne. There’s a lot more work to do before things are right,” Burgess told EW.

What happened at the end of My Lady Jane Season 1?

The first season ends on a happy note. After surviving near-death experiences, Jane and Guildford escape and are now on the run. Jane and Guildford have professed their love for each other after the longest slow burn. Jane knows she can’t leave Queen Mary (Kate O’Flynn) to her tyrannical ways, so she and Guildford agree to go back to London.

Meanwhile, we learn that Princess Bess (Abbie Hern) is also an Ethian. Jane’s sister, Katherine (Isabella Brownson), marries William (Brandon Grace) in secret, despite her mother’s opinion. King Edward and his Fitz (Joe Klocek) help save Jane and Guildford with the Ethian army. King Edward and Fitz are also exploring a romance. My Lady Jane’s story is just beginning! Give us more, Prime Video!

My Lady Jane, Season 1, Streaming Now, Prime Video