Well, Love Island USA’s Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans probably didn’t get a most compatible couple vote from Kaylor’s mom. Kaylor’s mom, Karen Kaylor-Stewart, recently shared her thoughts regarding her daughter’s relationship with Aaron—and she does not approve.

“Honestly, I was shocked initially when you selected Aaron for a courtship..the absence of physical traits/appearance you’d otherwise insist on or MUST HAVE, prior to considering date potential….and even more astounding…his fragile emotion dysfunction, a caveat to verbal outbursts, tantrums , utter disrespect and consistent crying bouts reminiscent of a hormonal teenage boy…sincere concern….just sayin!!” she wrote on Facebook on July 4.

Kaylor’s mom added, “My beautiful girl, be thankful for laughter and novel experiences you & Aaron shared and be grateful that his self-serving motives, and ingenuity are blatant & transparent for the world to see now, not later.”

Two days later, Kaylor’s mom called out Aaron again. “Baby girl…you will find your love, your best friend, a man that would ride or die for you…a man that is selfless – only concerned with your needs/desires/wishes and forget about their own/self. It’s not hard to find a loyal man. Sadly for you…the MAN I’m taking[sic] about is not Aaron (he’s a boy),” she wrote.

Her posts came after viewers watched Aaron get very close with Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera at Casa Amor, despite him being matched up with Kaylor. Shocking footage of Aaron and Daniela making out was played during Movie Night, which left Kaylor devastated.

Kaylor and Aaron have managed to work through their problems (for now), and they’re still in the running to win Love Island USA Season 6. During the July 16 episode, Kaylor and Aaron were one of the three vulnerable couples after fans voted for the villa’s most compatible couples. The safe couples chose to save Kaylor and Aaron from elimination.

The couple went on to win the Mr. and Mrs. game the pairs played later in the episode. Kaylor and Aaron won a live video call with their loved ones. “I’m not going to lie to you, I’m very nervous to, like, speak to Kaylor’s mum,” Aaron admitted.

That should be a very interesting conversation.

Love Island USA, Season 6, New Episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays, 9/8c, Peacock