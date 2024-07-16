Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Matto continues to make headlines well after her fart-selling business went viral. After making over $200,000 selling her farts in a jar, Stephanie is back in the news.

The former reality star has gone viral for revealing her alleged relationship with a U.S. senator. So, what’s Stephanie been up to since her time on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days back in 2020? Scroll down to get the answers to all your questions.

Is Stephanie in a relationship?

It’s unclear if Stephanie is currently in a relationship. However, Stephanie recently went viral after she alleged she had a “secret” relationship with a U.S. senator.

“I have dated a U.S. senator for the past year and kept it a huge secret up until today,” she said in her TikTok video. “Today, I feel like exposing dirt on this man ’cause although he has on occasion sent me funds in exchange for virtual dates and to be able to watch me eat, recently I saw him in the news supporting something that I, as a woman, just simply cannot stand by.”

She continued, “On occasion, I have threatened to reveal his name on TikTok, to which he has told me one of my family members is an immigrant, and he’s actually threatened to have them deported.”

Stephanie does not disclose the alleged senator’s name. She only said his burner account included a photo of a fish because he is “big into bass fishing.”

What has Stephanie been doing since 90 Day Fiancé?

Stephanie published her second book, Empty Blood: My Epic Journey From Battling a Blood Disorder to Selling Farts in Jars, in 2024. She also has a YouTube channel with over 370,000 subscribers and posts consistently.

She revealed on her Creator Academy website that she earned $3 million on just her Unfiltrd and OnlyFans alone.

What happened to Stephanie and Erika?

Stephanie and Erika’s relationship played out in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4. They were the first same-sex couple to be featured in the franchise.

Stephanie came out as bisexual on the show. “I felt like this was a way of doing it that was so gutsy and just so crazy that there would be no possible way for me to go back because I’ve had one foot out the closet and one foot in the closet for so many years. I almost came out so many times,” she told ET.

Stephanie and Erika’s romance ultimately didn’t last. They broke up during the season after constant issues.