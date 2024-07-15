Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Christina Applegate, a Love Island USA superfan, has some “beef” with the show. The Dead to Me star took to X, formerly Twitter, to sound off about her complaints.

She begged the contestants to “stop making weird sounds” with their water bottles, specifically referring to holding their straws in their mouths and “chewing it and not sipping.” She also called out the “girls with long nails making clicky clackety sounds.”

The Anchorman alum didn’t stop there. She also had some advice for the contestants regarding their deodorant use. “Now you are all very attractive people, please use clear deodorant!” she wrote. “The white puss looking sh*t in the folds is not bueno. This is just me helping you be the best version of you.”

A fan agreed with Applegate and commented, “I hate when it curdles. It reminds of something too graphic to share. I legit can’t even type it.” The Married… with Children star responded, “Well I will say it for you. Yeast infection. That’s all I see now.” (TMI!)

Love Island USA is currently in the midst of its sixth season. Viewers have been following Islanders like Aaron, Kaylor, Serena Kordell, Kendall, Leah, and more as they couple up in the Fiji villa. The Islanders don’t have access to their phones while filming, so they’re not going to be able to see Applegate’s tips until the season’s over! Take note, future Islanders!

Love Island USA, Season 6, New Episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays, 9/8c, Peacock