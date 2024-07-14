Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.]

Rob Warner made a definitive decision about his marriage to Sophie Sierra during the July 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. He showed up at Sophie’s door to tell her that their relationship was over.

Rob wrote down everything he needed to say on his phone. “I just needed to talk to you, and I wrote it down so that I can just say it straight out. Sophie, I think the best thing for both of us is to just be done with this,” he began.

Sophie was stunned by Rob’s words and wanted to know why he was ending their marriage so soon after their February 2024 wedding. Rob replied, “I personally can’t do this back and forth anymore, and I don’t have it in me to continue. You’ve already moved out again and have a life without me. Everyone who supports you hates me, which tells me so do you. For my own mental health, I’m ending this relationship so I can let it go.”

Sophie didn’t say another word. She just walked right back into her apartment and shut the door. Her friend, Kae, immediately walked outside and told Rob to leave.

“This is between me and my wife, and you’re not a part of our relationship as much as you think you are,” he told Kae, who accused Rob of being the problem. Sophie had moved in with Kae after she discovered videos of another woman on Rob’s phone. “I am shaking because I am sick of you,” Kae said.

Kae and Rob argued before Rob stormed off to his car. As Kae went off about Rob, he got out of his car to continue fighting with her.

“Everybody’s got all these crazy things to say about me, and Kae needed to stay in her f**king lane and mind her f**king business and let two people who were trying to have a conversation have their conversation,” an angry Rob said. “Sophie can’t f**king talk to me, and she has nothing to say, then let that be it.”

After what just happened, Rob admitted that he was unsure if Sophie truly understood that he was serious about breaking up.

In the preview for next week’s episode, Sophie is distraught over the split. She can be heard sobbing in her car, seemingly on the phone with Rob. “I’m so overwhelmed,” she cries.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Max, and discovery+