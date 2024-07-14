’90 Day’s Rob Breaks Up With Sophie: ‘Everyone Who Supports You Hates Me’

Avery Thompson
Comments
Sophie Sierra and Rob Warner of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8
Spoiler Alert
TLC

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.]

Rob Warner made a definitive decision about his marriage to Sophie Sierra during the July 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. He showed up at Sophie’s door to tell her that their relationship was over.

Rob wrote down everything he needed to say on his phone. “I just needed to talk to you, and I wrote it down so that I can just say it straight out. Sophie, I think the best thing for both of us is to just be done with this,” he began.

Sophie was stunned by Rob’s words and wanted to know why he was ending their marriage so soon after their February 2024 wedding. Rob replied, “I personally can’t do this back and forth anymore, and I don’t have it in me to continue. You’ve already moved out again and have a life without me. Everyone who supports you hates me, which tells me so do you. For my own mental health, I’m ending this relationship so I can let it go.”

Sophie didn’t say another word. She just walked right back into her apartment and shut the door. Her friend, Kae, immediately walked outside and told Rob to leave.

“This is between me and my wife, and you’re not a part of our relationship as much as you think you are,” he told Kae, who accused Rob of being the problem. Sophie had moved in with Kae after she discovered videos of another woman on Rob’s phone. “I am shaking because I am sick of you,” Kae said.

Kae and Rob argued before Rob stormed off to his car. As Kae went off about Rob, he got out of his car to continue fighting with her.

“Everybody’s got all these crazy things to say about me, and Kae needed to stay in her f**king lane and mind her f**king business and let two people who were trying to have a conversation have their conversation,” an angry Rob said. “Sophie can’t f**king talk to me, and she has nothing to say, then let that be it.”

’90 Day Fiancé: HEA’s Jasmine Says Gino Should Have ‘Never Married' Her
Related

’90 Day Fiancé: HEA’s Jasmine Says Gino Should Have ‘Never Married' Her

After what just happened, Rob admitted that he was unsure if Sophie truly understood that he was serious about breaking up.

In the preview for next week’s episode, Sophie is distraught over the split. She can be heard sobbing in her car, seemingly on the phone with Rob. “I’m so overwhelmed,” she cries.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Max, and discovery+

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where to stream

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Maher, Donald Trump
1
Bill Maher Talks Shooting at Trump Rally: ‘It’s Going to Work for Him’
Shannen Doherty in 'Beverly Hills 90210'
2
Shannen Doherty Dies: Star of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ & ’Charmed’ Was 53
Shannen Doherty
3
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ & ‘Charmed’ Stars Mourn Shannen Doherty’s Death
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
4
Jacoby Jones, Super Bowl Champion and ‘DWTS’ Alum, Dies at 40
5
11 Terrible Shows With Great Ratings