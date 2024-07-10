When it comes to Netflix‘s hit series Ginny & Georgia, there’s no shortage of suitors for Georgia (Brianne Howey) who fans might recall being carted off to prison for murder shortly after her nuptials to Paul (Scott Porter) in Season 2. One potential has always been the father of her daughter, Zion (Nathan Mitchell).

While the individuals have moved on in the series, that doesn’t account for what’s to come in the future as the series’ third season looms. When TV Insider asked Mitchell about his stance on where things stand when it comes to Georgia and Zion romantically, he said, “I think the special thing about Zion and Georgia is they can be anything, right? They can be friends, they can be co-parents, they can be lovers.”

In other words, it doesn’t always have to be romantic. As fans have seen in the series, Zion is a committed parent, spending time with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and even serving as a fatherly figure to her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca). But Zion is a dreamer and traveler who pursued a romance with someone else in Season 2, hinting at the closed door between himself and Georgia in that respect.

“I obviously can’t say anything about where the show is going yet, but in the realms of possibility, whether it’s Zion and Georgia ending up together again, or even not, I think there’s a world regardless of where they end up, the love is still there,” Mitchell continued. “And also probably the potential is still there, just someone that impactful and that important, you don’t just stop loving them.”

Ultimately, that love can take many forms. In order for Mitchell to picture the duo ever having a shot at romance again, he hints that maturity would have to play a big role, as well as being able to commit. Georgia was married at the end of Season 2, so it seems unlikely that anything romantic outside of her relationship with Paul would transpire unless that arrangement changes down the line.

“Their connection is so strong that if the opportunity is there, there’s always a possibility of magnets [being pulled] to each other in that way,” Mitchell added of Georgia and Zion’s relationship. “Whether we go that way with the next season or in the future is yet to be seen,” the actor teased. “But I think that love is powerful and enduring, and those sparks, that fire that they have for each other doesn’t ever really go away.”

As for what role Zion will play going forward if Georgia remains imprisoned, that remains to be seen, but it’s clear he’s still playing the supportive father Ginny and Austin have come to know. But when it comes to his onscreen daughter’s dating life, Mitchell has a few thoughts, particularly around her breakup with Marcus (Felix Mallard).

“I think Zion understands that being a teenager is messy and his relationship with Georgia was obviously messy. And I think there are bumps in the road. There are issues and conflicts that teens have when they’re growing up and it’s par for the course,” Mitchell said of Zion observing his daughter’s experience.

“So while there’s some issues and some difficult aspects, and obviously the fact that [Marcus and Ginny are] not together anymore, she’s struggling with that. He’s always on his daughter’s side, he is always on her team, and he also knows as a teenager, this is some of the stuff she’s going to go through,” Mitchell continued.

But just because Ginny and Marcus are broken up, that doesn’t mean it’s time to count their relationship out as Mitchell acknowledged, “Marcus might be the love of her life or her first great love, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make mistakes or she won’t make mistakes or they won’t have growing pains.”

While fans await Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia, Mitchell is currently killing it (figuratively and literally) on The Boys in which he stars as Black Noir. With a laugh, Mitchell said, “My secret head cannon is that the reason Zion is away for so long is because he’s actually a member of the Seven and cares so much about Ginny that he actually puts on a second mask underneath the mask of Noir. So no one has any idea who he is, but that’s really why he’s away traveling is because he’s a superhero.”

Ginny & Georgia, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix