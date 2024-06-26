Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Prime Video‘s new series My Lady Jane, which is inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, arrives June 27 and we have an exclusive first look at one of the steamy exchanges between the titular Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) and her scoundrel of a husband Guilford (Edward Bluemel).

In the sneak peek clip, above, the pair trek through the woods alone at night in search of something yet-to-be-revealed when Guilford turns to Jane, stopping them in their tracks to say, “I’m here because you asked me to help you. So let me. I know a shortcut. We’ll reach the Ethian camp and surprise them.”

“Fine,” Jane says, with some attitude in her voice.

In a move where Guilford seemingly tries to impress his bride, he says, “You’ll need a dagger. Luckily, I have a spare,” as he pulls one from a hidden location to hand over.

But Jane isn’t so easily impressed, as she calls out his weapon. “That’s not a dagger,” she says before pulling out an even larger version of the same weapon. “This is a dagger,” she adds with a smirk.

This is just a mere taste of the charged banter viewers will see from this onscreen couple who are forced together by circumstance. For those less familiar with My Lady Jane‘s premise, the series delivers a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her husband Guilford.

Promising an epic tale of true love and adventure, My Lady Jane sees Bader’s character step up as a headstrong figure at the center of this swashbuckling show. Don’t miss it for yourself when the show arrives on Prime Video, and until then, catch the exciting sneak peek clip, above.

My Lady Jane, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 27, Prime Video