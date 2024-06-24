We’re going to have to buy a ticket to go to the movie theaters in 2025 — to see the Freaky Friday sequel!

Production began on the film in Los Angeles on June 24, and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, reprising their roles from the 2003 movie of Tess and Anna Coleman, can be seen in the photo and video above and below from the set. Check them out to see the two together outside each other‘s trailers. And they won’t be the only ones reprising their roles from the first movie: Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray will be back as well!

Harmon will be back as Ryan and Murray is once again playing Jake. Also returning from the original film are Christina Vidal Mitchell (Maddie), Haley Hudson (Peg), Lucille Soong (Pei-Pei’s Mom), Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bates), and Rosalind Chao (Pei-Pei). New cast members include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in 2025, and we expect it will (eventually) make its way to Disney+.

The Freaky Friday sequel picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

After rumors of a sequel starting in 2022, it became official in March this year, with Curtis and Lohan on board to return. Curtis posted a photo of the two together at the time on Instagram, with the caption, “DUH! FFDEUX!” and tagged the Disney and Disney Studios accounts.

What are you hoping to see in the sequel? Let us know in the comments section, below.