Lady Whistledown would be enjoying every bit of this! After the release of Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3, fans began speculating that “romantic” and “intimate moments” between Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) were deleted from the final cut.

A fan, who dubbed themselves “Lady Whistleblower,” started a Change.org petition and alleged that four specific Polin scenes were nixed, including an “angry kissing scene,” a scene in “in bed together talking about publishing Colin’s manuscripts,” Colin “whispering sweet nothings” to Penelope in front of the mirror, and a “long intimate montage in Episode 8.”

The fan claimed that these scenes were viewed by those who had access to episodes in advance. The petition has gotten over 67,000 signatures.

It’s unclear where fans got this information from, and two of these scenes were in Season 3. Colin definitely whispered “sweet nothings” to Penelope in front of the mirror in Episode 5, and they had an “angry kissing scene” outside the modiste in Episode 7.

So, do these other deleted scenes actually exist? No, they do not.

Coughlan and executive producer Tom Verica shut down the deleted scenes rumors. After Coughlan posted Penelope and Colin’s full wedding dance video on Instagram, a fan commented, “Just image [sic] if they gave us the deleted scenes.” Coughlan responded directly to the fan, “Aaah this is just a rumour! I think you got all the Polin we had but there’s lots of BTS still to share.”

Verica also shared behind-the-scenes content from Season 3, and fans flooded the comments about the alleged deleted scenes. One fan wrote, “If the news about the cut scenes is true, is there any possibility of getting them back? I would be very grateful if we could get a clear answer from you on this.” Verica replied, “Not sure where this all came from but these claims are false. The supposed scenes listed in these posts don’t exist.”

However, one sex scene was cut from Season 3—it just didn’t involve Polin. “There was a whole scene written where Will and Alice do it everywhere,” Martins Imhangbe told Digital Spy. “Then the kids interrupt. There was all this stuff that happened.” He added, “I think that there’s something [in] the show that might be coming down the line, but it would be good to see a married couple hold that [passionate] space too.”

Did you want to see more Penelope and Colin scenes in Season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

