Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bridgerton‘s third season may have concluded its run, but there are more than a few moments to keep swooning over when it comes to the latest leading couple, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), a.k.a. Polin.

Whether you’re partial to the carriage scene or still overcome by that surprisingly steamy mirror scene, there are plenty of great swoon-worthy scenes to buzz about. This made us wonder: what are the cast’s favorite swoon-worthy moments across the series so far (including the spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)?

Some of the stars spoke to TV Insider and revealed some sweet details from their personal favorites, ranging from Season 1’s Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), Season 2’s Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), to the most recent romantic leads.

For Newton, he picked “the moment when Penelope is eating cake,” to which Coughlan laughed. “It’s all kind of ramped up, Debling’s involved and there’s a sexy beat for a minute…” he added, trailing off. “I’d love to know what you thought I was going to say,” Newton quipped. When Coughlan pointed out it’s not something she can say on camera, it became Newton’s turn to dissolve into a fit of giggles.

Meanwhile, Coughlan has a special adoration for Colin’s speech to Penelope moments before the famed mirror scene. “That beautiful speech and Luke delivered it just so beautifully… I think it’s just so gorgeous. For me, it’s the most beautiful profession of love,” she said, adding, “I’m biased, I don’t care.”

When it came to Claudia Jessie’s pick, she chose a Season 2 moment for her character Eloise. “When she’s been invited to go to that rally,” Jessie said. “All of those people are together talking about women’s rights, and she walks into the room and spots Theo (Calam Lynch). And I remember really being like, ‘Right, I’m going to picture my fella,'” she recalled of the inspiration behind the scene.

See what other moments stars Golda Rosheuvel, Hannah Dodd, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Martins Imhangbe, Victor Alli, Jessica Madsen, Emma Naomi, and Daniel Francis selected in the full video interview above. Plus, relive every swoony moment from Bridgerton so far on Netflix.

Bridgerton, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix