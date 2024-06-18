Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Baby joy for Anny Francisco and Robert Springs! The 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 couple announced Francisco’s pregnancy on June 17. Their third child is due in November 2024.

“We are happy to share with you the expectation of our baby. We are grateful to God” they said in a statement shared on their Instagram pages, as well as the official 90 Day Fiancé account. The couple cradled Francisco’s baby bump in a sweet photo.

Francisco and Springs have a three-year-old daughter named Brenda. Springs is also a father to five children from previous relationships.

The couple experienced the devastating loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel, in April 2022. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Spring died, I am devastated and my family,” Francisco wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued, “Life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

Days later, Francisco wrote in another post, “Never in my life was I prepared to bury my son. It’s so painful and hard I feel my heart expresses from the pain I have so much and knows I can’t change anything to have my son back.” Since then, Francisco and Springs have remained private about the death of their son.

Anny and Robert first met online before Robert flew to the Dominican Republic to meet Anny in person. After only a few hours together, Anny and Robert got engaged. When Anny came to the United States with Robert, the couple faced many challenges. Robert’s grandmother offered Anny money to leave Robert and go back to the Dominican Republic.

The couple’s relationship endured all the obstacles thrown their way. Robert and Anny married in 2019, and now they’re expanding their family after a tragic loss.