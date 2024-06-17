The Bridgerton Season 3 finale introduced viewers to Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), John Stirling’s (Victor Alli) cousin. Michaela’s grand entrance had quite the impression on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), who recently married John.

As with the other Bridgerton siblings, Francesca will be getting her own season down the road, inspired by Julia Quinn’s When He Was Wicked. So, how does Michaela fit into Francesca’s story? Michaela is not exactly a character from the books.

In When He Was Wicked, Michaela’s character is actually a man named Michael Stirling. It’s love at first sight for Michael when he meets Francesca, but they don’t get together until after John’s unfortunate death.

Given this gender-swap, let’s break down the ways the show could continue to alter Francesca’s love story.

Francesca could have a child by John

In Francesca’s book, Francesca and John don’t have any children together prior to his sudden death. During their brief marriage, Francesca and John face fertility issues, which is a core aspect of Francesca’s story. Two years into their marriage, Francesca discovers she’s pregnant. However, she miscarries soon after John’s death.

The show could chronicle Francesca’s fertility journey with John. The couple could navigate a miscarriage together before discovering they’re pregnant again. John could die while Francesca’s pregnant, and Michaela could be there to support Francesca while grieving their collective loss.

Francesca’s season could chronicle her being a single mother

If Francesca and John do have a child before his death, this could introduce a new element to Francesca’s story moving forward. Francesca would have to deal with her grief over losing John and staying strong for her child. If she returned to the ton to reenter the marriage market after John’s death, this would be an interesting storyline to explore with the young widow.

Francesca being a single mother would give her the opportunity to forge an even closer bond with her mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who lost her beloved husband before she gave birth to their eighth child, Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Michaela and Francesca’s love story could blossom as they bond over raising John and Francesca’s child. Michaela, being so close to John, would likely want to have some type of role in his child’s life. If Michaela moves in with Francesca in Scotland after John’s death to help out, that would be the perfect opportunity for the genesis of their love story.

Francesca and Michaela take their romance public

Queer romances have already been introduced in the Bridgerton universe, but none of them have made their debut in the ton. Could Francesca and Michaela be the first? If so, how would this Regency era society react to their queer romance? This would be an incredible, representation-forward moment for Bridgerton to see Francesca and Michaela be open with their romance at one of the many high society events—and even better if society accepts their love without any fuss.

Francesca and Michaela could face fertility issues

Same-sex couples have fertility complications, too. Francesca and Michaela could want to expand their family once they get together. In When He Was Wicked, Michael and Francesca eventually have two children together. While IVF was not a thing back in the Regency era, the couple could explore the idea of adoption.

How do you feel about Michaela Stirling’s introduction? Let us know your thoughts about the twist in the comments below.