[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 8, “Into the Light.”]

Bridgerton‘s third season may have come to an end, but Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) story is far from over.

In the final moments of the season, it was revealed that Penelope would continue to write her Lady Whistledown column under her own name. Also, a married Penelope and Colin won the Featherington heir race as they had a baby boy in the flash-forward scene, while Philippa (Harriet Cains) and Prudence (Bessie Carter) had daughters. This means Penelope and Colin are the heads of the Featherington household, placing them across the street from Bridgerton house. In other words, they’ll continue to be close by.

Already confirmed to return for Season 4, TV Insider caught up with Coughlan and Newton at the series’ world premiere in New York this past May where they got candid about what they’re looking forward to exploring as Polin’s story continues.

“What Luke and I adored filming, were a lot of the rom-com type scenes and just them being idiots,” Coughlan noted of her Season 3 experience. “I think when they’re their true selves, they’re just nerds who like to make each other laugh. So I hope that that gets to happen,” she added, regarding Season 4. When it came to the “rom-com stuff, we loved that.”

Understandably, Newton echoed her sentiments. “We kind of got to explore the rom-com element of this season, and I know that Nic and I are really keen to continue that next year. Obviously, it’ll be in a different capacity because their relationship has evolved,” he said.

But for Newton, he’s especially eager about diving deeper into the rom-com vibes “because, obviously, Nic is brilliant and she’s known for her comedy, so to work on those scenes together and explore a new side of their relationship will be really fun. I can’t wait.”

There’s definitely plenty of material for Coughlan and Newton to work with, especially if they’re living together with Penelope’s mother Portia (Polly Walker). Add Penelope’s sisters into the mix, and you have room for comedy gold if Season 3 was any indication. Plus, what comedic moments might arise from being new parents? We can only imagine.

Bridgerton, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix