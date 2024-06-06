Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, make an incredible team both onscreen and off. The couple will be co-starring in an upcoming Lifetime holiday movie, tentatively titled The Holiday Junkie. The film will feature their children as well. Hewitt also serves as director and executive producer.

The holiday movie, inspired by Hewitt’s love of the holidays and the loss of her mother, will follow Andie, played by Hewitt, who runs a decorating and planning service company with her mom, Mimi. After Mimi passes away, Andie is forced to face her first Christmas without her mother and carry The Holiday Junkie torch on her own. Despite the challenges, Andie may also find some love at Christmas along the way!

“To be able to direct and be in this movie with my husband is such a special opportunity. And to be back home with Lifetime feels as right as Christmas magic!” Hewitt said in a statement. The last time Hewitt directed was in 2013 when she helmed an episode of her Lifetime series The Client List.

The Holiday Junkie is just the latest onscreen collaboration between Hewitt and her husband. They first met on the set of The Client List. Hewitt and Hallisay started dating in 2012 and married a year later. They now have three children together. Hallisay later played the ex-husband of Hewitt’s character on 9-1-1, which returns for Season 8 this fall on ABC.

This is the first time Hewitt has starred in a Lifetime project since 2013. She played Riley Parks in The Client List, which followed her character’s journey balancing being a single mother and a massage therapist after her husband leaves her. In the show, Hallisay played her estranged husband.

The series ran for two seasons and ended in 2013. Hewitt had previously starred in a movie version of The Client List that also aired on Lifetime.

“Jennifer is beloved by Lifetime and our viewers,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP, Head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN. “We’re excited to work with her again on this special project near and dear to her and to have it as one of our cornerstones for our It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate.”

The Holiday Junkie, Movie Premiere, 2024, Lifetime