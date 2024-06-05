Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran is the latest leading lady to step into the role of the Bachelorette. The Bachelor Season 28 alum is opening up her heart once again in The Bachelorette Season 21, which premieres on July 8.

Season 15 star Hannah Brown knows a thing or do about how one’s Bachelorette journey can go. In an interview with TV Insider, Brown revealed her advice for Tran as she looks for love on TV.

“It is an incredible opportunity, but it’s also a really tough thing,” the Mistakes We Never Made author admitted. “You know, you would think you have 30-plus men that are just focused on you, but I think sometimes you have to really catch the thoughts that come into your mind in that space.”

She added, “It can be really tough to have all that pressure on you to be a Bachelorette, whatever that is, and I think we all have this idea of what a Bachelorette is, but I just would tell her just to be Jenn. You don’t have to emulate or have this pressure to be something that you think would be a successful Bachelorette. You just have to be completely yourself and open to the experience, whatever that is for you.”

Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt at the end of her season, but their relationship was short-lived. The Special Forces alum pointed out that there’s “so much pressure to get engaged and to be so certain, but I think it’s more interesting to just be honest, and for people to be able to relate to the human parts of like, this is very scary. This is very unnatural. I’m going to still be open to this and be myself, but I’m going to experience the whole journey fully and let it be whatever it is for me.”

And the possibilities are endless as to how Tran’s journey on The Bachelorette will end. Brown encouraged Tran to embrace “what that ending and happily ever after is for you specifically, not for just like what you think it’s supposed to be.”

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Premiere, July 8, 8/7c, ABC