Your mom hooking up with your movie star boss is a recipe for… romance? That’s exactly what happens to Zara Ford (Joey King) in the upcoming Netflix rom-com A Family Affair, directed by Richard Lagravenese and written by Carrie Solomon.

Zara catches her mom, Brooke (Nicole Kidman), hooking up with the handsome and much younger Chris Cole (Zac Efron). Zara immediately knocks herself unconscious as she reels from witnessing her boss and mom in the midst of a sexy rendezvous.

“Name the movie I won a Teen Choice Award for,” Chris asks Zara, who holds up her middle finger in reply. Zara is not on board with her mom dating Chris whatsoever. “He’s going to hurt her, and I will have to kill him,” she says.

Despite Zara’s vocal disapproval, Brooke and Chris just can’t stay away from each other. “I’ve been waiting for you forever,” a breathless Chris tells Brooke during one of their passionate trysts.

Chris plans a romantic dinner date just for Brooke, and they quickly begin to fall for each other. “I am starting to feel things that I never thought I would feel again, not since your father,” Brooke tells her daughter.

Zara just can’t wrap her head around her mom’s new romance, and that’s where Kathy Bates steps in. “Your mom, she might also be a woman. It’s her life,” Bates’ character tells Zara.

A Family Affair marks a reunion for Efron and Kidman. The actors previously starred together in Lee Daniels’ 2012 film The Paperboy. “I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring, and wonderful to spend time with,” Efron told PEOPLE about his reunion with the Oscar winner.

A Family Affair, Movie Premiere, June 28, Netflix