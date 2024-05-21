Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

There’s a Bridgerton wedding in our midst, and it’s not between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton). Two Bridgerton superfans are getting married in the Netflix special The Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. The special, which will chronicle the couple’s journey down the aisle, will premiere on May 21.

If you’re in need of some romance after binging Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 and are eagerly awaiting Part 2, this wedding special is sure to keep you occupied during the wait. Get to know the couple and find out all you need to know about this real-life Bridgerton romance below.

Who is getting married in the Bridgerton wedding special?

Tiffany Rae (who uses she/her pronouns) and Shanti Hinton (who uses they/them pronouns) are getting married in The Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. The couple, both from New York City, met in high school and started out as friends. They began dating in college.

“I wasn’t really looking for someone, and Tiff wasn’t really looking for someone. We were really just in our own bubble in life, going through life and finding ourselves,” Hinton told Tudum. “We were having those tough conversations as friends. We got a stronger connection through that. So that made us be like, ‘Wait a minute, actually, I could see this person as my person.'”

The couple became Bridgerton superfans after discovering the show during the COVID-19 pandemic. After attending The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in New York City, someone reached out to the couple via Instagram asking if they were engaged. Following an interview process, Rae and Hinton were given the opportunity to have the Bridgerton wedding of their dreams. Rae and Hinton traveled to London (for the first time!) for their Bridgerton-themed wedding and were surrounded by their loved ones as they said married.

“Everyone getting to know our story worldwide is very important too because, yes, this was for us, but it’s also for other couples out there who look like us, for the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s important to show that our love is real, and their love is real, and making our voices heard,” Rae told Shondaland.com.

When is the Bridgerton fan wedding? The Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding will premiere May 21 and will consist of four parts. The final installment will drop on June 11. The content will live on Netflix and Bridgerton social channels, Tudum.com, and Shondaland.com.