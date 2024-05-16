Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us is coming to the big screen. The first official trailer dropped on May 16 and transported book readers into the world of Lily Bloom.

Hoover published It Ends With Us in 2016, and the book became a worldwide phenomenon with over four million copies sold (and counting). It Ends With Us is the first Hoover novel to get a film adaptation.

It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom, who moves to Boston after overcoming a traumatic childhood. She seeks to open up her own flower shop and falls in love with a charming neurosurgeon named Ryle. As their relationship deepens, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ toxic relationship. When she crosses paths with her first love, Lily’s life is turned upside down, and she must decide what she really wants in life.

When will It Ends With Us be released?

It Ends With Us will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024, so there’s plenty of time to read the book if you haven’t already! A streaming date has not been announced.

The film was originally supposed to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, but it was delayed to June 21. In April 2024, It Ends With Us was delayed again to the August release date.

Who is playing Lily, Ryle, and Atlas?

Blake Lively is playing the role of Lily Bloom. Hoover recently praised Lively’s portrayal of Lily in the film. “There aren’t enough words to describe her phenomenal talent,” Hoover told People. “Blake Lively truly brought Lily Bloom to life in a way that exceeded all my expectations.”

Justin Baldoni plays Ryle Kincaid. He’s pulling triple duty with the film. Baldoni also directs It Ends With Us and produces through his Wayfarer Studios production company.

Brandon Sklenar, best known for playing his breakout role as Spencer Dutton in 1923, plays Atlas Corrigan. Additional cast members include Jenny Slate as Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Isabela Ferrer as young Lily, and Alex Neustaedter as young Atlas.

Is there a trailer for It Ends With Us?

Yes, the first trailer was released on May 16. “We all have an idea of what love can be,” Lily says in the voiceover as Taylor Swift‘s “My Tears Ricochet” plays. “That special connection you feel, that first kiss. But 15 seconds, that’s all it takes to completely change everything.”

In the trailer, Lily gets swept up in a passionate romance with Ryle. However, their relationship soon takes a turn. Ryle becomes abusive toward Lily. Then, Lily has a chance encounter with her former flame Atlas, who is now working in Boston. The reappearance of Atlas in Lily’s life causes more problems with Ryle. “You love him [Atlas] now,” Ryle says to Lily. She responds by telling Ryle that she loves him. “That wasn’t my question,” he replies.

“If one day you had a daughter, what would you say to her if she came to you and said the person she loved was hurting her? What would you say to her?” Lily asks Ryle. The trailer ends with Lily’s voice, “As hard as this choice is, we break the pattern or the pattern breaks us.”

Will It Starts With Us become a movie?

Hoover published It Starts With Us, the highly-anticipated sequel to It Ends With Us, in 2022. The book focuses on Atlas and Lily’s relationship in the past and present day. As of now, there are currently no plans for an It Starts With Us movie. In addition to It Ends With Us, Hoover’s novel Verity is also getting the movie treatment.

It Ends With Us, August 9, In Theaters