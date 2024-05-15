NFL 2024 Christmas Day Games to Air Live on Netflix

The NFL is coming to Netflix this holiday season. The NFL’s 2024 Christmas Day games will air live on the platform, Netflix announced on Wednesday, May 15.

Netflix will be the main place to watch the two Christmas Day marquee games in 2024. As part of a three-year deal it’s struck with the NFL, one of the two games will stream on Netflix on Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 as well, per Tudum.

The teams playing in the NFL’s 2024 Christmas Day games will be announced tonight, May 15, at 8/7c on the NFL Network, NFL.com, and official NFL app. The 2023 games were the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, and the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more,” Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement on May 15. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

This is the streamer’s latest foray into NFL coverage, though the first time it’s ever set up a live showing. Its prior NFL project was the Quarterback docuseries. Its followup to that, Receiver, will premiere this summer. Receiver follows Davante Adams (Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), George Kittle and Deebo Samuel (of the 49ers), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) through the 2023 football season.

Netflix most recently hosted the live Roast of Tom Brady.