An Emmy and Golden Globe winner will be making his Major League Wrestling debut on June 1 in Battle Riot VI. It’s Paul Walter Hauser! Yes, the in-demand actor who received critical acclaim for projects like Black Bird and fanfare playing Stingray in Cobra Kai.

He’ll be among the 40 competitors participating in the super-sized main event, a battle royale meets anything goes street fight. New participants enter 60 seconds until one remains and earns a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

“I’m so excited to take part in Major League Wrestling’s 6th Annual Battle Riot,” the actor said in a release. “While some could misconstrue this to be an actor making a cameo in wrestling, or a fan checking off some bucket list or wish fulfillment – don’t get it twisted. I am entering to prove myself worthy of a spot in the world of wrestling, as well as a shot at Satoshi Kojima’s World Heavyweight Title.”

This isn’t the first foray into the squared circle for the lifelong fan. Hauser has a victory over veteran Matt Cardona and even won a main event Philidelphia Street Fight against Sami Callihan with a little help from the ECW legend The Sandman. Hauser actually promoted his match against Cardona in his Emmy acceptance speech.

Battle Riot VI is MLW’s first-ever free live-streamed event since the company began its live broadcasts a year ago on pay-per-view. Court Bauer, MLW founder, and CEO, is impressed with the drive of the star who has somehow found time to train in between filming major Hollywood roles.

“Paul is building something special with a two-track career driven by his passion and an unrelenting quality that separates the pretenders from the contenders,” Bauer said. “I don’t think there is anything Paul wants more than to put MLW gold next to his Golden Globe and Emmy. Now he will get his chance of making that happen at MLW Battle Riot VI.”

It’s not unheard of for an actor to become a heavyweight champion. After all, David Arquette famously (or notoriously depending on how you look at it) became WCW Heavyweight Champion in 2000.

Hauser does have his work cut out for him at the event. Also announced as participants so far: UFC stand-out Matt Riddle, Mexico’s biggest box-office draw Místico, multiple global champion Bobby Fish, “Death Machine” Sami Callihan, WCW legend and Karate Hall of Famer Ernest “The Cat” Miller, former MLW World Tag Team Champion Matthew Justice, multi-league champion Timothy Thatcher, third generation grappler Davey Boy Smith Jr., CONTRA masked mercenary Mads Krule Krugger, Atlanta’s own Alex Kane, former NFL player AJ Francis and many more to be announced.

MLW Battle Riot VI, June 1, 9/8c, YouTube