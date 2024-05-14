Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Taylor Kinney is a married man! The Chicago Fire star has wed his girlfriend of two years, model Ashley Cruger, PEOPLE confirmed. The couple married in a “small, private ceremony in Chicago,” a place near and dear to Kinney’s heart.

Kinney and Cruger have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. They went public in March 2022 when Kinney shared a photo of Cruger on his Instagram page. A month later, they couple attended a charity event in Utah. He posted several photos of Cruger in 2022, but he’s kept his personal life off Instagram ever since.

The actor was previously engaged to Lady Gaga. They started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of her “You and I” music video. They broke up in 2016 after getting engaged the year before.

Kinney is now a husband both onscreen and off. Severide and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) got married in Season 10. “It did feel like a real wedding,” Kinney told NBC about Stellaride’s boat wedding. After several seasons together, Kinney said the wedding was a “long time coming.”

He recently wrapped filming on Chicago Fire Season 12. He took a break in the middle of Season 11 to deal with a “personal matter,” but he returned as the beloved Kelly Severide in the NBC firefighter drama’s twelfth season.

The Season 12 finale is set to air on May 22. Chicago Fire has already been renewed for Season 13, along with Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

“This is home,” Kinney said about Chicago in a 2022 TODAY interview. “Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown… The city has been good to me. I love the city. I’ve gotten to know it through my work.”

The Vampire Diaries alum hasn’t announced his status for Chicago Fire Season 13. Notable cast member Eamonn Walker will not be returning Season 13 as Chief Boden.

Chicago Fire, Season 12, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC