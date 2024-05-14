Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bachelor Nation was shocked by the news of The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s split after just three months of marriage. During their visit to TV Insider’s studio, The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson respond to the sudden Golden Bachelor breakup.

“We, obviously, were heartbroken for them as everyone else was,” Graziadei tells TV Insider with Anderson by his side. “We’ve gotten the chance to spend time with them individually and together. We know they’re great people, and really, we’re just wishing them nothing but the best in the next part of their journey.”

Turner and Nist announced in April 2024 that they made the decision to divorce. The former couple, who fell in love on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, got married in a televised wedding that aired on ABC in January 2024. Graziadei was one of the guests who attended the wedding.

During their sit-down interview on Good Morning America, Turner and Nist revealed they had a “number of heart-to-heart conversations” about their living situation. Turner lives in Indiana, and Nist is based in New Jersey.

“We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Nist said. They had discussed moving to New Jersey and looked at homes in South Carolina. The former couple admitted that they both wanted to be close to their families. “We both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Turner noted.

Amid The Golden Bachelor heartbreak, ABC is moving forward with The Golden Bachelorette, which will air this fall on ABC. The Bachelorette Season 21, led by Jenn Tran, will premiere on July 8. The Bachelor has also been renewed for Season 29.

