It has come down to three on MasterChef Junior Season 9. The finalists heading into the ultimate culinary showdown are 11-year-old Bryson McGlynn,11-year-old Michael Seegobin, and 10-year-old Remy Powell.

Getting to this point was no easy task as they had to match Gordon Ramsay in recreating duck a l’orange. The pressure was on with a minute to plate their creations after the intimidating judge finished. Seegobin won the challenge with the other two deemed safe to move on to the next round. Eight-year-old Asher Niles was ultimately sent home. Viewers really saw the emotional toll the competition has had with McGlynn breaking down in tears, not satisfied with his presentation. He strived for perfection and felt the pressure that comes with not wanting to disappoint his family. Seegobin comforted him with a warm embrace in an act of good sportsmanship.

For Part 1 of the finale, they’ll have to create an appetizer using the popular and feared flambé technique. After the young cooks must make an exquisite main course dish that catches the eye of the judging panel made up of Gordon Ramsay alongside his daughter Tilly Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Daphne Oz. Only one of these young culinary dynamos will walk away with the trophy, $100,000 prize, and title of MasterChef Junior.

If you need an appetizer before the May 13 episode, you’re in luck because Fox has served up an exclusive sneak peek to TV Insider. The clip above shows the three cooking up a storm against the clock. They’re cheered on by family and their fellow young chefs from the season.

Leading into the plating, the judges give their own words of encouragement and advice. After the final two minutes of the appetizer cook was up, the Top 3 had to not only finish their dish but make it look presentable for judging.

Who do you think makes it to the end? Let us know in the comments.

MasterChef Junior, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox