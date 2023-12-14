‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Praise Player’s Sweeping Win After Impressive Comeback

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! fans were treated to an exciting game on December 14. The game was a high-energy face off between Andrew Chaikin, Yungsheng Wang, and Garrett Marcotte, resulting in high final scores.

Yungsheng led the first round with $5,400 total, with Garrett in second with $2,400 and Andrew (who previously had $0 at the first commercial break) in third with $2,000. Double Jeopardy is where the exciting high scoring came in. Andrew doubled his score to $15,200 with his first Daily Double find, and he found another Daily Double two clues later, adding another $5,000 to his score. More correctly answered clues led to Andrew heading into Final Jeopardy with the lead at $26,600.

Yungsheng wasn’t too far behind. Despite finding no Daily Doubles during the game, he answered a swatch of clues correctly and brought his score up to $18,600 by the time of Final Jeopardy. Garrett was in third with $4,800. It was the Final Jeopardy wagers that gave this game a noteworthy end.

The category was “Business,” the clue: “Of the big four U.S. airlines, the four that each have over 15 percent of the domestic market, it’s the youngest.” The correct answer was, “What is Southwest,” and only Yungsheng answered correctly. He bet it all, bringing his final score to a whopping $37,200. Andrew dropped down to $15,999, and Garrett ended with $0.

Fans on Reddit praised Yungsheng’s impressive win. As one commented on the Jeopardy! Reddit discussion board, “What a game oh my goodness. I feel bad for Garrett who I could tell just could not get in on that buzzer. Yungsheng played incredibly well though, I loved seeing him comeback and sweep a ton of $2,000 clues after Andrew got the daily doubles. This is gonna be an amazing finals, can’t wait to see it play out!”

“Yungsheng with an $18,600 Coryat to Andrew’s $17,200 despite having five incorrect responses to Andrew’s one,” one fan replied. “Very impressive. The combined $12,500 Andrew reaped on DD2 & DD3 were the big difference going into FJ.”

“Wow what a game,” added another viewer. “I was happy with whatever happened there. Yungsheng was on a TEAR in the game but Andrew bet big on himself and could have been rewarded for it. The Final match should be a doozy!”

With his win, Yungsheng will now compete in the Champions Wildfard final against Gary Hollis and Tyler Vandenberg. Based on this game, one fan thinks he’s going to win it all.

“Yes! Yungsheng wins from second place again. I loved the hugs he gave to Andrew and Garrett at the end, they all really played an incredible game,” they wrote. “I think based on his performance today that Yungsheng will probably win it all, but Gary and Tyler are great competitors and will definitely not make it easy.”

