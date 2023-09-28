‘Jeopardy’ Fans React to Contestant’s Chaotic Strategy in Second Chance Tournament

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the September 28, 2023 episode of Jeopardy.]

Game one of the two-day finals for Jeopardy!‘s Second Chance Tournament begins this evening with three returning contestants. Today’s contestants included Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts; Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida; and Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, California.

Jilana had an explosive beginning, securing 8 out of the initial 15 clues. Before the first break, she secured the first Daily Double, adding $1,200 to her score for a $5,000 lead at the first break. Meanwhile, Michalle and Barb made significant progress in the latter half of the round, narrowing the gap as the game reached its halfway point.

Going into Double Jeopardy, Jiliana retained the lead with $6,400, and both Machalle and Barb tied at $3,400. Barb missed the second Daily Double, plummeting her score down to $0. Afterward, she faced some difficulties regaining her momentum, but a judge’s decision to reverse a late $2,000 incorrect response allowed Barb to participate in the Final round. Without this reversal, Jilana would have held a substantial lead as they approached Final Jeopardy.

In the category of “Symphonies” was the following clue, “Debuting at Carnegie Hall in 1893, it was written by a European living in New York & partly inspired by “The Song of Hiawatha.”

Everyone answered correctly. Barb went all in, while Michalle and Jilana both bet $10,000. However, Jilana was the winner with a final score of $29,200, Machalle with $21,400, and Barb with $6,400, all of which will be carried over into their totals during game two tomorrow.

“Barb being put back on the plus side at the end of Double Jeopardy and then doubling her score in Final Jeopardy was such an emotional rollercoaster to watch,” one Reddit user noted. “I think I’m rooting for her to win now tbh, though I’d be very happy with any of these three.” They then noted that the board wasn’t too bad today.

Are you excited for the next round? Who are you looking forward to seeing advance to the final round? Let us know in the comments below.

Today’s #Jeopardy thought: Barb’s chaotic style of play is my jam. — Sarah Elizabeth (she/her) (@KyHossKitty) September 28, 2023

i think jilana will win, but i’m def rooting for barb. https://t.co/V5gK3fIq9S — living in jeopardy (@shamefulbella41) September 28, 2023

Let Barb play! 😂 #Jeopardy — Single In Atlanta (@singleinatlanta) September 28, 2023

Jeopardy!, New Episodes, Weeknights, Check Your Local Listings