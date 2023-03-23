‘The View’: Joy Behar Is Transfixed by ‘Phallus’ on Sunny Hostin’s Dress

Sunny Hostin‘s dress was the center of attention on Wednesday’s (March 22) episode of The View as it sparked a debate about what exactly the image was on the front of it.

A funny back-and-forth started between the talk show hosts after Whoopi Goldberg complimented Joy Behar‘s pink, “sherbert-y” blazer, which she said made her want to “lick” her shoulders. On the topic of attire, Sara Haines then turned her attention to Hostin’s dress, calling it “beautiful.”

The others weren’t quite so sure about the dress’ beauty, with Behar joking, “Sunny has a phallus on her dress.”

Hostin stood up to show the audience her dress, which was a black number with a sparkly red and yellow design on the chest, which sort of looked like a love heart with a banana inside.

“It is a flower with a fistula. You know flowers, the shiny, waxy, red flowers?” Hostin explained.

Her co-hosts weren’t buying it, with Haines saying the image looked more like “a piece of corn.” Behar added to that, quipping that it was “a piece of corn with Peyronie’s disease,” referencing a condition that causes painful curvature of the penis when erect.

“I knew it was going to happen when I walked out,” Hostin said before Goldberg put an end to the discussion by stating, “I don’t want to shock you or anything, but if that looks like a phallus to you, we need to talk.”

Regular co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, unfortunately, missed out on the comical debate as she had to miss Wednesday’s broadcast due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Hello and welcome to The View. Alyssa is not here because, unfortunately, she has Covid. Yeah, it’s still around,” Goldberg said at the top of the show. “So, feel better and tune in tomorrow when U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives us the latest on the Covid crisis and other healthcare issues. We’ve got some questions.”

Check out Hostin's flowery-phallic dress in the images above