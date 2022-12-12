Golden Globes 2023: Why Aren’t More Stars Reacting to Nominations?

The Golden Globes are back on NBC on January 10, with Jerrod Carmichael hosting, and nominations are out.

Leading TV nominees is Abbott Elementary with five. Following with four each are The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus. Receiving three nominations each are Black Bird, Hacks, Ozark, and Severance. HBO Max and Netflix both received the most, with 14 each.

Usually, on the day of nominations for awards shows, stars will react to the news, whether through a statement or with a post on social media. However for the 2023 Golden Globes, that hasn’t exactly been the case, with few messages shared, especially on the TV side (which we’re rounding up below). The Globes are back on NBC after the event in 2022 was not televised (though winners were unveiled on social media) following industry backlash to the fact that there were no Black members amongst the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s voting membership. The HFPA then announced reforms to its membership process in an effort to diversify. In response to the 2022 Golden Globe nominations, there were a few reactions, but nowhere near what previous years (and other awards shows) have received.

On the film side for the 2023 Golden Globe nominations, Hugh Jackman (up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for The Son) posted a video to Twitter with the following message: “Thank you so much to the @goldenglobes for this nomination. And congratulations to my fellow nominees.” And Barry Keoghan, up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for The Banshees of Inisherin, shared a simple “Feckin B A N S H E E S #GoldenGlobes” alongside a photo of himself and costar Colin Farrell.

Check out the stars’ reactions to their nominations in the TV categories for the 2023 Golden Globes below.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Just wow!!! In great company! Beyond blessed! Glenda Cleveland is finally fully seen and heard♥️🙏🏽 https://t.co/YoSVfQBmN4 — Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) December 12, 2022

GOLDEN GIRL‼️💫💫💫 Thank you @goldenglobes Such a blessings to be nominated for my portal of #GlendaCleveland along side #EvanPeters #RichardJenkins and a nom for the @ryanmurphyproductions series #DahmerNetflix @ Nominee https://t.co/60bD7ayCaW — Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) December 12, 2022

Henry Winkler, Barry, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television