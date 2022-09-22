‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Boss on a Season 3 Reset for Stabler & Crew

Hit the reset button! Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime does just that, says executive producer Bryan Goluboff, starting with new detectives in the Organized Crime squad.

Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez, Arrow) is a versatile undercover expert, and Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello, Pam & Tommy) idolizes Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for his riskiest qualities — exactly the behaviors he wants to change as he undertakes, along with Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), a personal evolution.

The two empty nesters are asking themselves, “Who am I?” in terms of their costly total devotion to the job, the EP notes.

The answer: damn fine cops who accept that if their lives are singularly about law enforcement, it’s “‘Let’s be the best we can possibly be,’” he adds. “That’s bad news for the bad guys.”

Those would be the mobbed-up folks building a new NYC casino. On the unit’s radar: pretty power couple Pearl Serrano (Camilla Belle) and Teddy Silas (Gus Halper, Fear the Walking Dead).

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC; starting September 29, 10/9c

