Hollywood Week on ‘Idol,’ Tracy Morgan Visits ‘The Neighborhood,’ Missing Maddie on ‘9-1-1,’ ‘NCIS’ Crossover

ABC

American Idol

8/7c

While NBC’s rival musical competition American Song Contest works its way through more states and original songs, the veteran singing contest enters one of its most iconic phases as Idol’s “Hollywood Week” begins. This year, the contestants with the golden ticket get some help, when fan favorites from past seasons return as mentors. The roster includes past winners Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham and Lee DeWyze. Then it’s time for the hopefuls to take the stage for the Genre Challenge.

The Neighborhood

8/7c

Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock veteran Tracy Morgan mixes it up with Cedric the Entertainer when he visits the block as Calvin’s (Cedric) wealthy lottery-winning brother Curtis, whose impromptu arrival causes chaos in the Butler home. Next door, Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) tap into their inner Marie Kondo as they try to declutter their house.

Jack Zeman / FOX

9-1-1

8/7c

It’s been a while since fans have heard from paramedic Chimney (Kenneth Choi), who left the firehouse to tend to his wife Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), suffering from severe post-partum depression. In a change-of-pace episode, 9-1-1 catches up with Chimney across the country in Boston, where he’s looking for Maddie while St. Patrick’s Day festivities consume Beantown.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

Crossover alert: Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) say “aloha” to Hawaii in a two-parter concluding on NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c) that reveals just how tight Torres was with Hawai’i boss Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) back in their pre-NCIS days. Tennant sets the plot in motion when she calls Torres to come follow a lead on a witness involved in a case they worked together years ago. Knight follows to bring key documents to techie Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon). Isn’t it nice when everyone plays well together?

