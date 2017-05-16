102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango – Backstage
‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale
Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Trying to Get on Show for 28 Years
2
Farewell to ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finales, ‘Voice’ Goes Live, an Otter-Ly Irresistible Love Story
3
‘Shark Tank’ Fans Slam Show for Allowing Maria Shriver & Patrick Schwarzenegger to Compete
4
‘American Idol’ Reveals Top 5 After Night of Dance, Adele & Mentor Ciara
5
8 Most Painful TV Cancellations of 2024