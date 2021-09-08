Bob Odenkirk Teases His Return to ‘Better Call Saul’ Set Following Heart Attack (PHOTO)

Bob Odenkirk is giving his adoring fans a reason to cheer as he teases his return to the set of Better Call Saul‘s final season.

The actor had taken a break following his on-set collapse and heart attack back in late July. The internet rallied behind the star who continues to play the criminal lawyer viewers first met in Breaking Bad more than 10 years ago. The update also features a mirror selfie photo of the actor in the makeup chair.

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

On July 30, the actor had thanked fans for their support following news of his medical event, tweeting, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

It didn’t take long for him to return as the actor came back to set a little over a month after the heart attack. Needless to say, it’s thrilling news. Odenkirk and the rest of the Better Call Saul team are busy at work on the show’s last chapter as the prequel following his character’s transformation from “Slippin'” Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman closes in on Breaking Bad‘s timeline.

Stay tuned for additional updates as production on the series continues, and catch up on Seasons 1-5 before the show returns to AMC.

