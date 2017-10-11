TV Guide Magazine Cover Celebration for Sela Ward

1

Jed Duggar & Wife on Wanting More Kids After Breaking ‘Crazy’ Record

2

‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark on What Buck Wants for His New Home

3

‘The Gilded Age’ Boss Previews Season 3’s ‘Coupling and Uncoupling’

4

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Is the BAU Losing Too Much in Season 18?

5

‘Poldark’ Cast & Creator Share an Inside Look at the Series, 10 Years Later