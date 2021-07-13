Mj Rodriguez, Emma Corrin & More Nominees Bringing LGBTQIA+ Representation to the 2021 Emmys

Mj Rodriguez made history with her 2021 Emmy nomination. She is the first transgender performer to be nominated in a leading acting category, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Blanca on Pose.

Rodriguez isn’t the only nominee bringing LGBTQIA+ representation to this year’s awards, in the major acting categories and with the shows and TV movies recognized for the upcoming ceremony (airing on Sunday, September 19 at 8/7c on CBS). This comes as the Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced that nominated actors or actresses can be recognized as “performers” and “request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

Take a look at the list below.

Mj Rodriguez (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Pose)

Billy Porter (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Pose)

Emma Corrin (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, The Crown)

Samira Wiley (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, The Handmaid’s Tale)

Hannah Einbinder (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Saturday Night Live)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Hacks)

Bowen Yang (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Saturday Night Live)

Jonathan Groff (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Hamilton)

Daniel Levy (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Saturday Night Live)

Pose (Outstanding Contemporary Costumes; Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series; Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling; Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup; Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; Outstanding Drama Series; Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series)

Queer Eye (Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program; Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program; Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality Program or Competition Program; Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Structured Reality Program)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series; Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program; Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program; Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality Program or Competition Program; Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program; Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic); Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Structured Reality Program)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program; Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program)

Uncle Frank (Outstanding Television Movie)