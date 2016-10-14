thedurrellsincorfu_key1

1

Judge in Julie Chrisley Case Made Mistake Over Her Resentencing

2

Ask Matt: ‘High Potential’s Early Exit, Spinning Off ‘Blue Bloods’ & More

3

‘Wheel of Fortune:’ Line Dancing Teacher Has Right Code for Hefty Win

4

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Addresses Shock ‘JIT’ Defeat

5

‘The Rookie’ Wildfire Episode Features Major Chenford Moment and Glasser Return