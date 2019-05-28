075_VIOLET_302_Unit_03869R
David Giesbrecht/Netflix
From TV Guide Magazine
Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits
The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings to Compete on Rival Game Show – Fans React
2
‘American Idol’s John Foster Announces Major Birthday Performance News
3
Jack Wagner Teases Melissa Gilbert’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ Return
4
‘The View’ Cohosts Slam Senator Who Mocked Murdered Minnesota Representative
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Stuns Ryan Seacrest With Super-Fast $82,000 Win